The Athletic reporter claims Liverpool stalwart leaving on free transfer is ‘almost inevitable’

A prominent journalist has claimed that it’s ‘almost inevitable’ that one crucial Liverpool player will end up leaving Anfield without the receipt of a transfer fee.

The Reds currently have three first-team stalwarts in Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold who are into the final year of their respective contracts, and The Athletic have been analysing each of their individial situations in detail.

Today it’s the turn of the captain, whose future was discussed by Gregg Evans in a comprehensive article for that publication.

The reporter wrote of how the Dutchman remains dedicated to Liverpool and is focused on winning more silverware at Anfield, although it’d go against common practice for FSG to award a new deal to a player who’ll be about to turn 34 when his current contract expires.

In assessing ‘the most likely outcome’ for Van Dijk, who may potentially be granted ‘a short extension, perhaps for one or two years’, Evans claimed: “What’s almost inevitable is that Liverpool will lose him for nothing at the end of a contract now, whenever that may be.”

From a purely pragmatic point of view, one can see why FSG may be reluctant to hand a contract extension to a player who’s already their second-highest earner on £220,000 per week (Capology) and who turned 33 last month.

However, Van Dijk’s on-field performances continue to be crucial to Liverpool, as is the leadership that he demonstrates on matchday as well as behind the scenes, with Evans noting how the Dutchman uses club facilities after hours to remain in peak condiiton, along with actively helping youngsters to progress.

That’s not to mention the increasing possiblity that Arne Slot could be left threadbare for central defensive options, with a £30m exit to Brentford for Sepp van den Berg having been agreed ‘in principle’ and Aston Villa hoping to snap up Joe Gomez amid uncertainty over his future at Anfield.

At least if LFC were to offer the captain a two-year contract extension, that’d keep him on Merseyside until 2027 and give the hierarchy ample time to implement a proper succession plan.

Even if Liverpool wave goodbye to the legendary Dutchman on a free transfer in three years’ time, by then it should be easier to bid him farewell than it would be if he goes at the end of his contract next summer – assuming we have someone to take over the mantle of defensive leader in the meantime.

