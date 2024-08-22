‘VERBAL AGREEMENT’ confirmed for Slot’s first Liverpool transfer – report

Liverpool fans have been patiently waiting for a first summer signing and it seems that this is close to being confirmed, as per reports in Spain.

Taking to X, journalist Hector Gomez reported (translated): ‘VERBAL AGREEMENT PRINCIPLE between Valencia and LFC for the transfer of Mamardashvili

‘Now we have to PUT IT ON PAPER. Will play on loan at Valencia in 24/25. In 2025 LFC decides whether to incorporate him or continue on loan for a second year. €35M guaranteed and 10% future sale.’

It’s a name we’re becoming increasingly used to hearing and certainly appears under the ‘opportunistic’ transfers we were told the club were on the lookout for.

Despite owning players who can arguably be considered the best first and second choice stoppers in the Premier League, if not the world, this could be a master stroke.

It seems that Caoimhin Kelleher wants first team football and should we see the Georgian arrive, then this reduces chances of the Irishman taking the top job at Anfield.

Alisson Becker is still at the peak of his powers though and we would all hate to see him consider a future away from Anfield at this stage.

Should Giorgi Mamardashvili spend two seasons on loan at Valencia, the Brazilian would be 33-years-old and perhaps he would then be ready to depart Merseyside.

It seems like some smart future planning for a move that could be a master stroke in the future.

You can view the Mamardashvili update via @Generaldepie_ on X:

