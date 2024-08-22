What Ben Jacobs has just heard about Liverpool’s next summer transfer

Ben Jacobs now reports that Liverpool’s first potential senior signing of the summer will likely end up returning to the club in 2025 after a loan spell with Valencia.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is understood to be closing in on a permanent switch to the Reds in the current window. However, there were some suggestions that a potential loan deal might extend beyond the 2024/25 campaign.

“He won’t play for Liverpool this season, but it’s about jumping ahead of the market, and then structurally speaking, it’s likely that he’ll stay at Valencia for this season,” the CaughtOffside columnist told GiveMeSport.

“There was some talk that to get around the fact Liverpool can’t buy and then loan to a Premier League club in the same window, he might go to Bournemouth via Valencia and then go to Liverpool afterwards.

“But my understanding is that talks are framed around him staying at Valencia this season and then going to Liverpool in 2025.”

Fabrizio Romano, for instance, reported this morning that the Georgian international would be ‘staying at least one year on loan’ with the La Liga outfit. Surely, then, a hint that both clubs would be open to extending that arrangement if need be.

Would it be in Liverpool’s best interest to extend a loan for Mamardashvili?

All this is hypothetical talk until a deal is done and the player has signed on the dotted line.

Nonetheless, we certainly hope that the club is considering the very realistic possibility that Alisson Becker will remain our first-choice shotstopper for the foreseeable future.

Unless the Brazilian suffers a Fabinho-esque decline in the coming seasons – or perhaps begins eyeing up a new challenge elsewhere (having been at the club since 2018) – we just can’t see him being displaced.

Mamardashvili, meanwhile, at 23 years of age, has yet to hit his peak in the sport and appears open to the prospect of biding his time until an opportunity to take over from our No.1 presents itself.

Nonetheless, we’re delighted to see some serious evidence of future planning from the club. Though, we’re in absolutely no rush to see one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever goalkeepers ushered out of Anfield.

