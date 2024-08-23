Club confirms transfer completed with Liverpool for ‘fantastic’ player; 3-year deal agreed

Harvey Blair’s permanent switch from Liverpool Football Club to Portsmouth has been confirmed by the Fratton Park-based outfit.

An official statement, courtesy of portsmouthfc.co.uk, noted the 20-year-old forward has signed a three-year deal with the Championship side.

The youngster has the option of an additional year included in the arrangement.

Blair’s Anfield exit is the latest in a trend of Liverpool departures this summer, which has seen the likes of Bobby Clark and Fabio Carvalho sold on despite promising recent performances.

What does Portsmouth boss John Mousinho think of the deal?

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho seems rather excited by the latest addition to his Pompey side.

“Harvey’s a fantastic young player, who has shown plenty of potential after coming through Liverpool’s academy,” the 38-year-old told the club’s official website.

“He’s been heavily involved with the first team during pre-season and shown a huge amount of both talent and promise.

“I feel like he’s the type of player we’ll all be excited to see at Fratton Park and as well being a prospect for the future, we believe he can affect the team now.”

The attacker first rose to prominence under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp, though appeared to be surplus to requirements under Arne Slot despite featuring in our pre-season tour of the United States.

We’d like to wish Harvey nothing but the best of luck for his future down on the south coast.

Is that it for exits?

According to Chris Bascombe over at The Telegraph, we’re afraid not.

There’s reportedly a very real possibility that Stefan Bajcetic could be the next in line to depart.

Arne Slot has suggested that Joe Gomez – recently linked with an exit himself – is likely to stay put only a week ahead of the summer window deadline.

