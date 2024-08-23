Telegraph journo shares surprising transfer news coming out of Liverpool this morning

Chris Bascombe reports that Stefan Bajcetic could be the next Liverpool youngster in line to depart the club this summer.

The Spaniard won’t be sold, for clarity, though a loan spell could very well be on the cards for a footballer looking to get his career back on track after an injury-disrupted 2023/24 campaign.

“Many anticipated Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic to be in line to save Liverpool a small fortune. Instead, it is more likely he will be leaving before the end of next week,” the reporter wrote for The Telegraph.

The Merseysiders have already waved goodbye to the likes of Harvey Blair, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho.

It remains to be seen whether any major incomings will take place beyond talks to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Could time away be of benefit to Stefan Bajcetic?

Provided there were likely to be more opportunities for game time in a system similar to Arne Slot’s setup at Liverpool, we wouldn’t be opposed to Bajcetic being sent on loan.

That said, given the lack of depth in the No.6, we do wonder if multiple opportunities to feature in the Dutchman’s midfield might present themselves to a suitable candidate.

Out of Wataru Endo and our No.43, we’d be inclined to argue that the latter rather than the former is better suited to the demands of the system being implemented at Anfield.

Will Ryan Gravenberch be relied upon totally throughout the campaign? We highly doubt it. In which case, perhaps the 19-year-old would be well-advised to stay put and await an opportunity.

