Transfer completed: Liverpool confirm player Klopp called a ‘real talent’ has now left the club

Liverpool youngsters are dropping like flies under the watchful eye of new head coach Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has overseen a trimming of the fat with the Reds’ squad, with Harvey Blair joining the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Bobby Clark in securing permanent moves away from Anfield.

News of the 20-year-old’s switch to Portsmouth this summer was confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) by @LFC.

Harvey Blair has completed a permanent transfer to Portsmouth. All the best for the future, Harvey 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 23, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The forward had been present in Slot’s opening pre-season with the club stateside.

READ MORE: Liverpool about to break Man United & Chelsea hearts as Reds tipped for marquee signing – report

READ MORE: Missing from training: Bad news for Liverpool as first injury picked up ahead of Brentford

What was Jurgen Klopp’s opinion on Blair?

Jurgen Klopp once described the young player as a ‘real talent’ (Mirror) after his debut involvement in our 2-0 win over Preston North End in a Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

What does this suggest about Liverpool’s activity in the market?

There is a world in which Liverpool are actively looking to bolster funds (which already weren’t significantly drained by last year’s activity) ahead of some major purchases before the window closes.

It’s worth bearing in mind the spectre, looming larger by the day, of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s expiring contracts.

We simply can’t afford to allow any of those three to depart next summer without actioning a long-term succession plan. Ideally, that would take place in the current window, though it remains to be seen whether we have the targets in mind (if we’re convinced one or all of the trio are set to run their contracts down).

That’s without addressing an arguable need to strengthen ahead of the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

It’s a strong squad, no question about that. Though, it needs a slight refresh in our view.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions