5-year deal: Liverpool just ‘completed’ summer transfer deal for ‘big talent’

Liverpool Football Club have reportedly completed a move for teenage talent Alvin Ayman who will join the Academy this summer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news in question on X (formerly Twitter) after the Reds emerged unscathed from the Premier League’s 5-step approval process.

🔴 Liverpool have completed deal for 16-year-old talent Alvin Ayman to join the Academy from Wolves. 5 year deal, £2m compensation fee and Premier League’s 5 step approval now completed. pic.twitter.com/AJGb4vmskV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2024

This follows reports back in the tail-end of June that the Merseysiders were closing in on a move for the 16-year-old star David Lynch labelled a ‘big talent’.

“I think Liverpool are keen to avoid that, but it sounds like they’re pretty confident that one will get done. There’s excitement around this lad and they think he’s a big talent,” the journalist told Anfield Index.

What’s next on the agenda for Liverpool?

Whilst much has been made of our efforts to offload a number of promising youngsters, it’s worth bearing in mind that our recruitment team has been hard at work sourcing some top starlets.

Ayman joins Rio Ngumoha, formerly of Chelsea’s academy, who also had to move with Premier League approval.

Beyond that, Giorgi Mamardashvili is currently on course to sign for Liverpool as our first senior summer signing. However, that’s likely on the proviso that he returns on loan to Valencia for at least one season. A situation that ultimately suits us well with Alisson Becker continuing to excel as our first-choice shotstopper.

