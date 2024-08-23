Missing from training: Bad news for Liverpool as first injury picked up ahead of Brentford

Liverpool’s current centre-back options will have to suffice ahead of a meeting with Brentford.

Jarell Quansah, unfortunately, looks an injury doubt ahead of the meeting with Thomas Frank’s men. The Echo’s Paul Gorst reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Englishman was not involved in the latest round of training at the AXA centre.

Jarell Quansah not involved in #LFC training at the AXA Centre. Defender is an injury doubt for Sunday, Arne Slot confirmed this morning. "On Tuesday he picked up a bit of an injury and couldn't train Wednesday, let's see today." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) August 23, 2024

This follows Arne Slot’s confirmation in his pre-match presser over an injury the centre-half picked up.

The Merseysiders began the 2024/25 campaign with a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Ipswich Town following a much-improved second-half performance.

Who do Liverpool have left to call on in central defence?

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez remain our available centre-half options before we’re forced to dig into our Academy options. There is, of course, Nat Phillips still available in the squad, though being forced to either rely on a fifth-choice option or unproven young stars is hardly promising.

We appreciate the club’s need to potentially free up further room in the squad (even after Sepp van den Berg’s departure to Brentford). However, we’d argue that both Konate and Gomez’s injury records warrant some flexibility here.

It’s perhaps just one tiny blip, and it certainly doesn’t seem to be an injury to bite our nails over, but likewise Liverpool seem to be taking a risk we’d be better off avoiding if possible.

