Liverpool about to break Man United & Chelsea hearts; tipped for big marquee signing – report

Liverpool fans have been made to wait all summer long for any sign of a first senior summer signing.

It’s not been an inactive window from Richard Hughes and Co., let’s be clear. A move for teenage prodigy Alvin Ayman was officially completed today, with the former Wolves starlet following in the footsteps of Rio Ngumoha in signing for the club’s Academy.

Whilst Giorgi Mamardashvili is in the works, it’s not quite the addition (given the nature of the prospective deal) to get fans on their feet.

A potential late swoop in the window for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – as Pete O’Rourke has tipped the Reds to do at Football Insider – however, would absolutely tick that box.

The reporter notes that the Mersysiders are ‘plotting a sensational late-window move’ for the Georgian international.

Who else is interested in Kvaratskhelia?

If reports are to be believed, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle (90Min) have all shown interest in the winger’s services.

That shouldn’t surprise anyone, of course, given the profile of the player and the quality of his contributions in recent years.

The ambidextrous wide man (who can play on both flanks) registered 20 goal contributions in 45 appearances (across all competitions) despite Napoli’s overall drop-off amid a title defence. Notably, that haul was 31 goal contributions strong in 43 games (across all competitions) the prior term.

A signing that makes more sense than Anthony Gordon?

With absolutely no disrespect meant to the Newcastle United wide man, signing Kvaratskhelia would align more cleanly with Liverpool’s ideal transfer objectives.

We’ve seen there is a clear interest in bolstering the left flank with a top young winger, though we’ve been left somewhat astonished by the apparent unwillingness to find cover for Mo Salah on the opposing side. Particularly given the Egyptian’s terms are still set to expire in 2025.

Signing the Napoli star, though that’s far from a guarantee at this stage, would allow us to tick both boxes in the event our No.11 is forced off midway through the campaign with an injury.

We still reckon any move for the Serie A attacker is highly unlikely to occur this summer. Though, we’d welcome being proven wrong on that front.

