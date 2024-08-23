James Pearce weighs in on likelihood of Trent Alexander-Arnold signing a new Liverpool contract

James Pearce reports that it remains ‘a tough one to call’ over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation and long-term future at Liverpool.

The England international’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025 and there has yet to be a breakthrough in talks with the fullback nor the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

“It’s a tough one to call. The next couple of months will be decisive. Recent history shows that the long it drags on, the more that hopes fade of a compromise being reached,” the Athletic reporter wrote.

“Liverpool allowed Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita to leave as free agents in the summer of 2023 and it was a similar story with Thiago at the end of last season. However, none of those players had a value close to Alexander-Arnold’s and they were all considerably older than him and less important to the team when they departed.

“In just over four months, Alexander-Arnold could pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club. Can Hughes avoid that nightmare scenario by making him an attractive enough offer within a financial framework that is acceptable to the owners?

“By leaving it so late, Liverpool will be competing with offers from clubs eyeing a free transfer next summer. That is problematic given that those clubs can promise huge signing-on fees knowing they won’t have to pay a transfer fee.

“Liverpool pushed the boat out to keep Salah int he summer of 2022 when the threat of losing him for nothing was looming large and they will need to do so again if their attempts to keep Alexander-Arnold are to reach a positive conclusion.”

The No.66 amassed 12 goal contributions in 37 games (across all competitions) as the Merseysiders secured a return to the Champions League places in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.

Elsewhere, Arne Slot’s side are understood to be closing in on a move for Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Will Liverpool get Trent on a new long-term contract?

Let’s put it this way: Liverpool can’t afford not to.

The Real Madrid transfer target is rightly considered one of the most valuable assets in football right now. He’s yet to hit his peak at 25 years of age and is well-regarded as a generational talent with rare traits in the sport.

Allowing Mo Salah or Virgil van Dijk to depart the club on free exits next summer is one thing. Allowing Trent to do so would be absolutely embarrassing.

We appreciate, of course, that the club will have its wage structure to tend to in the process. But surely there’s a solution in place for keeping everyone happy and all the boxes ticked that doesn’t simultaneously see Arne Slot deprived of one of the most creative players in world football?

Our money’s on Liverpool agreeing fresh terms with our vice skipper. But boy are we leaving it late.

