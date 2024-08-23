‘As soon as possible’: Fabrizio Romano shares crucial detail in morning transfer update

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Valencia are keen to retrieve a transfer fee for Giorgi Mamardashvili ‘as soon as possible’.

The Spanish outfit hope to reinvest the money from Liverpool (believed to be £29.6m) in the summer window.

“For Liverpool, the story of the day is still Giorgi Mamardashvili, because they are closing in on the signing,” the Italian reporter told CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing.

“Let me say that there is an agreement on the fee between Liverpool and Valencia, €35m plus a loan clause.

“So, the contract is okay but there is still work to do between the two clubs on the payment terms and deal structure.

“When Liverpool will pay this money? Valencia need it as soon as possible so they can reinvest on the market.

“Remember that this deal is for summer 2025 so Mamardashvili will sign for Liverpool now and stay at Valencia on loan for one season.”

The Georgian international would represent the Merseysiders’ first senior signing of the summer following a failed attempt to land La Real’s Martin Zubimendi.

What do the stats say about Mamardashvili?

It shouldn’t go unnoticed that the 23-year-old posted an incredibly impressive 2023/24 campaign, despite Valencia’s poor finish in the La Liga table.

According to data gathered by Opta (via valenciacf.com), the shotstopper managed to prevent a total of 9.7 goals last term – the most in the Spanish top-flight – and was joint with Unai Simon for most penalty saves (3).

Stats gathered by FBref only reinforce this, with the ‘keeper ranking in the 98th percentile (amongst his peers in the men’s top five leagues) for post-shot xG (minus goals allowed).

Allow the No.25 another year of top-flight football under his belt – perhaps potentially an extended loan spell if we feel Alisson Becker is more than capable of holding on to his place between the Anfield sticks – and we’ll look to have quite the long-term replacement for our Brazilian No.1.

