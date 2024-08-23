Fabrizio Romano relays important transfer update coming out of Slot’s Liverpool

Despite Liverpool being yet to confirm a single senior signing, amid a raft of outgoings, the water appears undisturbed on the surface as far as Arne Slot is concerned.

Fabrizio Romano relayed the manager’s response to a query over the club’s lack of incomings thus far on X (formerly Twitter).

The Dutchman admitted he was far from being worried before reiterating the healthy nature of the current squad.

🔴 Arne Slot: “No signings yet? I'm not worried, I trust the team. I inherited a very good squad. The players showed last weekend that they have earned that trust”. “Mamardashvili deal? Until deal is done, you won’t hear from us”. pic.twitter.com/TXu3Odezh4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2024

The Merseysiders are pushing ahead with a move for Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the Spanish club understood to be keen to advance talks with the goal of reinvesting the transfer fee back in the squad.

Not the transfer update everyone wanted to hear…

It’s far from being particularly exciting transfer news coming out of Slot’s mouth in his pre-Brentford presser.

Nonetheless, we’re inclined to argue it’s still an important update from the former Feyenoord man illustrating his viewpoint on his current options.

Would he prefer that Richard Hughes and Co. were able to source a couple of signings to bolster our hopes of success in the current campaign? No doubt.

As ever as far as Liverpool’s recruitment efforts are concerned under Michael Edwards and, now, our new sporting director, of course, it’s about finding the right man for the right role.

We don’t do panic buys.

