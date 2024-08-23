(Video) Arne Slot’s X-rated claim about Ryan Gravenberch will delight Liverpool fans

Arne Slot is not a man to mince his words – certainly not when it comes to his new Liverpool players.

The Dutch head coach agreed that Ryan Gravenberch played well against Ipswich Town as the No.6. However, the former Feyenoord boss was keen to emphasise the importance of the collective in helping his young midfielder shine, claiming: “If all the other 10 were playing s*** at Ipswich, I don’t think Ryan would have been able to play a great game.”

In fairness, the former Bayern footballer did look far more involved in proceedings and able to impact the game after a the half-time interval.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of liverpoolfc.com (via @CresswellDJ):