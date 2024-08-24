(Video) Everything Arne Slot had to say about Liverpool transfers this summer

Liverpool are yet to complete a major signing this summer and Arne Slot was once again asked about a lack of transfer activity and whether it worries him.

Speaking in front of the press, our head coach said: “No, because I trust the team. I’ve said many times before, I inherited a real good team, a team of many young players as well.

“I think we all know that especially young players can develop at the ages they are on at the moment, so we just try to work as hard as we can with them and we trust them a lot.

“They’ve proven last week that they earned this trust and I’m hoping that they show the same on Sunday again.”

This unerring defence of the quality of his players should be a great boost to the squad and demonstrates how much the Dutchman values their ability.

Whether we sign a player or not, it’s clear that the 45-year-old is happy with his options and maybe more fans should be too.

You can watch Slot’s comments (from 1:48) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

