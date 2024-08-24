(Video) ‘We have to build’: Gravenberch on how Liverpool ‘can be a really dominant team’

Ryan Gravenberch has been used in a different way already by Arne Slot to what he was used to under Jurgen Klopp and seems to be enjoying a new system.

Speaking with LFCTV, the Dutchman said: “Now I play at No.6. In the past I played it as well so I know what I have to do. I’ve enjoyed playing there.

“It’s a little bit of a different system than we played last season, but I think everyone has adapted to it. Now we have to build it further and further. I think at the end we can be a really dominant team.”

It’s great to see that our No.38 is enjoying life under a new head coach and let’s hope he can continue to impress for the rest of the campaign.

If the 22-year-old can shine in the No.6 role then it could save the club a lot of money and provide the former Ajax man a lot more game time.

You can watch Gravenberch’s comments via LFCTV:

