(Video) Klopp delivers early Slot verdict in comments all Liverpool fans will want to hear

Liverpool fans are still coming to terms with Arne Slot becoming our new head coach and one man who understands the role more than anyone, is Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking with ESPN, our former manager spoke about the man who took his job: “Arne, yeah good coach, really good coach. I was really happy when I heard that Liverpool is going for Arne Slot.

“So, I was not involved in anything, it should not be like that and I’m not this kind of guy in the background still having some strings and stuff, I don’t want that.

“The club is too big, too many good people are too good, lots of things changed since we left but my only concern for me was, ‘will they get a good coach?’

“That’s a very big part of the decision to say that early [I was leaving] and Liverpool was early and Liverpool got a top, top, top solution in Arne Slot.”

It’s no surprise to hear the German be so positive about the 45-year-old as we all know the job of filling his shoes is one that would be very hard for so many coaches around the world.

Let’s hope the Dutchman can go on to have a legacy somewhere near as great as a legendary manager who came before him.

