(Video) Klopp glows over ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player before emotional reflection on Anfield exit

Jurgen Klopp is getting used to life after Liverpool but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t miss many things about his last job in football.

Speaking with ESPN NL about Virgil van Dijk, the 57-year-old said: “Unbelievable player, unbelievable guy. I miss them, I don’t miss the job I miss all the people.

“Absolutely that’s true, that’s really like that but that’s completely fine. We can see each other whenever we want in the future.”

It’s a poignant statement from the German who is clearly happy with his life after Anfield but still emotional about what is lost after departing.

Not only does our old boss have a lot of love for his former captain but everyone attached to the club and that’s why it was so hard for us all to say goodbye.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Van Dijk (from 5:27) via ESPN NL on YouTube:

