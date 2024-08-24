(Video) Klopp on ‘insane’ Liverpool player that plays a ‘completely different sport’

Jurgen Klopp may no longer be Liverpool manager but his adoration of one man hasn’t diminished in any way since leaving the club at the start of this summer.

Speaking with ESPN about Trent Alexander-Arnold, the German said: “His right foot is ridiculous, it’s ridiculous.

“I enjoy highlight videos, sometimes more, sometimes less but the Trent Alexander-Arnold highlight video is insane because you don’t need the goals, it’s just the passes.

“You just watch the pass and think, ‘how is that possible?’ I could pass the ball myself but not like that, it’s a completely different sport.”

Our vice captain will no doubt love hearing this from his former manager and it shows just how much he loved coaching the Scouser on Merseyside.

Perhaps this could be a well timed comment from the 57-year-old, especially amid supposed contract negotiations.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 17:21) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

