(Video) Liverpool loanee bags against dad’s former club; brilliant finish

Liverpool have opted to sell most of our younger players for this season, meaning those who are still at the club – even if it’s on loan – are clearly rated.

That then seems to be the case for Lewis Koumas, who has found the back of the net during his spell with Stoke City.

The 18-year-old dispatched a one-touch finish against West Brom, a team that his dad (Jason Koumas) used to play for.

The Wales international will be hoping that this sets a trend for what could prove to be a very successful season for the academy graduate.

