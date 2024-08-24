Ally McCoist says Liverpool have a player who would seriously appeal to multiple clubs

You can understand why there might be multiple potential suitors willing to toss their proverbial hat into the ring for Joe Gomez’s signature this summer.

That is, of course, if Liverpool are even prepared to allow the England international to leave in the current window.

Ally McCoist admitted he’d be ‘surprised’ if the Reds were to sanction such an eventuality given his remarkable positional versatility.

“I think he would be a good signing for anybody. I think he would be a good signing for Villa, good signing for Newcastle,” the former Rangers man told TalkSport (via the Shields Gazette).

“I would be surprised if Liverpool let him go at this moment in time. I really would, I genuinely would.

“He can play anywhere across the backline, and that gives him a great appeal particularly with clubs I think he would be well suited to, Newcastle and indeed Villa. But I would be really surprised if Liverpool let him go.”

The word coming out of various reliable sources, however, including The Athletic’s James Pearce, is that Gomez is considering his options ahead of the window closing on August 30 (11pm UK time).

Could Liverpool sell Joe Gomez this summer?

It’s been suggested, also, that we’d be prepared to accept offers as low as £30-35m for the defender this summer – astoundingly cheap for a player of his clear quality (even if a guaranteed starting berth in Liverpool’s first-XI has been hard to come by of late).

Ultimately, whilst we’d be sure to welcome a further boost to our transfer kitty, we’d be hard-pressed to find someone quite as versatile to fill his boots in the backline.

On the other hand, we can’t expect the centre-half to simply stay put and keep his fingers crossed for an injury crisis or a sudden downturn in form from his fellow Liverpool teammates.

Where does a Gomez exit leave Liverpool?

There can be no doubt that Liverpool will need a new body coming in to reinforce the backline should Gomez call time on his Anfield career this summer.

Whether a suitable target emerges to replace the Three Lions star – reports suggest Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is an option – is another thing entirely.

However, there’s no escaping the fact it would feel somewhat negligent to head into the remainder of the campaign with only Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah (beyond Academy options) to call on at centre-back.