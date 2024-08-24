(Video) Nunez training video will get fans talking ahead of Anfield return

Darwin Nunez wasn’t handed any minutes against Ipswich and will be hoping that he gets the nod in our first home match of the season.

In training before playing against Brentford, a clip of our No.9 has been shared on social media and has many people talking.

The Uruguayan grappled with some mannequins before hammering the ball against the crossbar and it showcases the best and worst of our striker.

Let’s hope that on his Anfield return, we see the former Benfica man find the back of the net instead.

You can view the Nunez clip courtesy of LFC TV (via @LewisBower2021 on X):

Might’ve found the most Darwin Nuñez video ever: Picking a fight with the wall mannequin before hitting the crossbar in today’s training. pic.twitter.com/EQxLodVtSW — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) August 23, 2024

