(Video) Ollie Watkins aims dig at Van Dijk with honest verdict on Sky Sports segment

Ollie Watkins may surprise Liverpool fans with his rating of Thiago Silva, Virgil van Dijk, Max Kilman, and Ruben Dias.

The Aston Villa hitman claimed the former Chelsea man was the toughest defender he’d faced of the four.

Virgil van Dijk, however, didn’t rank as highly in the striker’s estimations. The Englishman admitted that he felt he’d ‘got the better’ of the Reds’ talismanic centre-half (and his Manchester City counterpart) in ‘some games’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: