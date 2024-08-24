Fabrizio Romano echoes Richard Hughes point with early afternoon Liverpool transfer claim

It’s an opportunist’s market as far as Liverpool Football Club are concerned when it comes to potential summer arrivals.

Fabrizio Romano echoed the sentiments of Richard Hughes on the side looking to be ‘opportunistic’ (Liverpool Echo) in the window.

The CaughtOffside columnist noted that the Reds have yet to give up on the prospect of any late additions, though admitted any business ‘will depend on opportunities’.

“In terms of other signings, Liverpool keep working on opportunities,” the Italian reporter told GiveMeSport.

“Liverpool keep talking to agents, but Liverpool only do business if they feel this is the right opportunity, the best opportunity. So they are still in the market.

“For sure, they’re still exploring opportunities. Their market is not closed, but it will depend on opportunities.”

The Merseysiders secured an impressive opening day win over Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road last weekend.

Liverpool have showcased a need to bolster the squad

Logically, if the club feel a new winger, centre-half and No.6 was needed this summer, going into the season without any such additions means we’re taking a risk.

A solution of sorts may have already been found for the holding midfield spot with Ryan Gravenberch, though we need a bigger sample size than one impressive second-half performance against Ipswich.

That leaves us with the remaining two areas in need of bolstering this summer.

To be completely honest, we’re not devastated if we fail to add to the left flank. That said, we can’t quite believe the willingness to overlook the need for reinforcement on the opposing side of the pitch.

Likewise, with Sepp van den Berg and Joel Matip out of the picture, you have to wonder whether our remaining centre-half options are enough to comfortably take us through an entire season.

We suspect there’ll be a surprise or two in store for Arne Slot’s men if we fail to address these concerns.

