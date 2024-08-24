Fabrizio Romano responds to rumours Liverpool preparing a ‘sensational’ summer transfer

Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water over the links between Liverpool and Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Italian noted that the Serie A-based outfit is keen to keep the player at the club under the guidance of new head coach Antonio Conte.

“I see some questions on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. What’s going to happen between Liverpool and Kvaratskhelia? Because today we had reports in England of Liverpool preparing a crazy proposal, a big proposal, for Kvaratskhelia, trying a sensational move,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“Guys, I can tell you, I have nothing. Zero confirmation on Kvaratskhelia and Liverpool. Napoli have always been clear – they trust him and want to continue with him under Antonio Conte. Napoli position on Kvaratskhelia is very clear. There is nothing ongoing with Liverpool at this point.”

The Merseysiders are understood to still be in the market for a new winger and a centre-back. A further pursuit for a holding midfielder should be considered unlikely.

Romano’s update follows a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claiming that the Reds were ‘plotting a sensational late-window move’ for the Georgian international.

What next for Liverpool’s hopes of a forward signing?

With Joe Gomez set to stay put in Merseyside and Newcastle under no pressure from PSR, as things stand, it’s difficult to see how a move for Anthony Gordon takes place in the current window.

Not to suggest we’re in desperate need of reinforcements on the left-flank given the likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz remain available.

Of far greater concern to fans, as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, should be the lack of available backup for right-sided winger Mo Salah.

What exactly do Liverpool plan to do should our Egyptian King, god forbid, suffer a serious injury or a dip in form?

Ben Doak simply isn’t up to the task of filling in – though, in fairness, most footballers across the globe wouldn’t be. Nonetheless, it wouldn’t harm us to deliver a signing that meant the drop-off wasn’t quite as grimace-inducing.

