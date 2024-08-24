Sky Sports pundit says deal for Liverpool transfer target will ‘definitely happen’ this summer

Clinton Morrison has tipped Marc Guehi to be a Newcastle player once the summer transfer window closes on August 30.

That’s the word from former Crystal Palace star on Sky Sports, with the 45-year-old claiming the move will ‘definitely happen’.

“He will be at Newcastle next week, 100%,” the ex-striker said.

“Marc Guehi will be a Newcastle player next week. I think it will happen. It will definitely happen. That’s my opinion – 100% it will happen. They’re not miles apart.

“That’s Eddie Howe’s No.1 target, he didn’t have anyone else in mind. He said to his board, ‘go and get Marc Guehi’. He’s got two years left at Palace. To try and get something like £70m for Marc Guehi, I think he’d be fantastic.”

The England international has been recently linked with a switch to Arne Slot’s Liverpool this summer (The Express). However, it appears increasingly likely that the Merseysiders will prioritise alternative targets on their shortlist.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Arne Slot’s outfit has already seen the defensive department seriously weakened by the departures of Joel Matip (free agency) and Sepp van den Berg (permanent transfer to Brentford).

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano responds to rumours Liverpool preparing a ‘sensational’ summer transfer

READ MORE: Club confirms transfer completed with Liverpool for ‘fantastic’ player; 3-year deal agreed

Would Marc Guehi have been a good signing for Liverpool?

There’s no question that Guehi was one of the standout players of the 2024 European Championship.

That said, we do have our reservations about the footballer – and, in particular, his inability to deal with aerial threats.

A quick glance at FBref tells us that the Englishman, with the greatest of respect, simply isn’t up to par when it comes to the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate or even Jarell Quansah.

The Eagles man currently averages a 56% win rate for aerials contested – a figure considerably shy of our No.78’s 66.2% average win rate.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions