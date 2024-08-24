‘That is not my style’: Slot issues warning to Liverpool fans ahead of Anfield opener

Arne Slot is ready for his first official game as Liverpool head coach at Anfield and he’s issued a message to supporters inside his new home stadium.

Speaking with the press ahead of the match with Brentford (via The Independent), the Dutchman said: “Don’t expect me to go after the game and make fist pumps. That is not going to be my style.

“My way of doing things is to let the team play in the best possible way and [the fans] enjoy the team playing, and in that way they will hopefully admire it or I will get a bond with them.

“So it is more, let the team play in a certain way and [the fans] like the team and because of that they will like the manager as well.”

It’s an important statement from the new boss as there have already been some scratching their heads as to why we haven’t seen more fan interaction so far.

Nobody can replace Jurgen Klopp’s personality but rather than trying to copy his style, the new man is creating his own and coaching in the way he sees fit.

It takes confidence and self belief from the 45-year-old to not just act like this but say it too and we will have to get used to this, which is exactly what we did with the German.

Let’s hope the former Feyenoord man can go on to have as strong of a legacy with the Reds as his predecessor, as that is all that really matters.

As much as we loved the fist pumps, it was always the win that preceded them that meant the most.

