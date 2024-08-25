(Video) Mamardashvili shown what he’ll need to live up to as Alisson pulls off worldie save

As they reportedly close in on the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, Liverpool will be hoping that the Georgian can emulate moments like the one that Alisson Becker produced 10 minutes into the second half this afternoon.

The Reds held a tentative 1-0 lead over Brentford in the early exchanges after the interval when a dangerous first-time cross was whipped into the penalty area.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

As the ball veered towards the back post, Nathan Collins rose highest to meet it with a powerful header, but somehow the Brazilian goalkeeper got enough behind it to prevent the ball from crossing the goalline.

Alisson then showed instant reactions to flick the loose ball away from danger, with Ibrahima Konate eventually clearing.

If Mamardashvili didn’t realise before today how hard a act he’ll have to follow if he does join Liverpool, he’ll certainly know now!

You can view the save from Alisson below, taken from beIN SPORT’s match coverage and shared via @456Wem on X: