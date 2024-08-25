‘Fans liked that’: BBC pundit spots what Arne Slot did immediately after Liverpool beat Brentford

Two games and two wins it is for Arne Slot to mark an impressive start to life at Liverpool in 2024/25.

The Dutch head coach was never going to have it easy after following in the footsteps of such a talismanic manager in Jurgen Klopp.

Yet the Reds’ win over Brentford felt, for the most part, pretty routine. Perhaps more routine than it has been compared to prior clashes with Thomas Frank’s outfit in recent times.

There were to be no fist pumps after the three points were secured. However, Slot did make sure to acknowledge the appreciative home support with a wave and thumbs-up on his way to the tunnel.

“Arne Slot headed for the tunnel straight after the win at Ipswich last week but he’s on the pitch waving to fans after his first Premier League home game ends in victory. The fans liked that and are standing and applauding the team off,” the BBC Sport reported on the event.

Mo Salah and Luis Diaz were in the goals on Sunday afternoon to help take the Merseysiders back into the top four spots.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool impress vs Brentford

What wasn’t there to like about our second league win (in as many games) under Arne Slot?

Barring a few sketchy moments at best (in one of which Alisson Becker’s class in goal shone) we looked largely in control of proceedings against quality opposition in Brentford.

Make no mistake, Thomas Frank’s men won’t be challenging for Champions League football any time soon. But it would be hugely disingenuous to simply dismiss the win as an absolute guarantee.

It was an utterly routine showing from Slot’s men, though their toughest test yet will be coming right around the corner with a Sunday trip to Old Trafford next week.

