‘It’s a big problem’ – Jamie Carragher unhappy with one player during Liverpool’s win v Brentford

Jamie Carragher was critical of one Liverpool player towards the end of the 2-0 win over Brentford at Anfield this afternoon.

Goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah secured three more points as Arne Slot continues his 100% start as the Reds’ head coach, with another forward in Darwin Nunez coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

He directed a header wide from a Harvey Elliott cross in the 85th minute, and although the subsequent offside flag rendered the passage of play irrelevant, the Sky Sports co-commentator still admonished the Uruguayan.

Carragher said (Sky Sports live web commentary, 18:14): “He’s a long way offside, Nunez. It’s a big problem he’s got to fix. Hopefully Slot and his coaching staff can do it.”

READ MORE: (Video) Subs’ bench exchange between Slot and Trent may have Liverpool fans rather worried

READ MORE: (Video) Mamardashvili shown what he’ll need to live up to as Alisson pulls off worldie save

That was Liverpool’s only offside infringement all afternoon at Anfield, which suggests that it isn’t an issue for the team as a whole, although Nunez has some unenviable previous in that regard.

As per FBref, the 25-year-old was flagged for that rule breach 33 times in the Premier League last season, only four fewer than the next two most regular culprits (Diaz and Salah) combined.

The numbers show that our number 9 can lose his concentration when it comes to holding his position and not letting promising chances fade to nothing, and it’s something that Slot will surely want to address with the Uruguayan at the AXA Training Centre.

Fixing those crucial details can only help Nunez and Liverpool in the long run as they seek to trouble Manchester City and Arsenal throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions