(Video) Jamie Carragher makes Man City comparison in assessing Arne Slot’s start at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has already noticed a discernible difference in how Liverpool are playing in the early weeks of Arne Slot’s reign compared to Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

The Reds have begun the Dutchman’s debut Premier League campaign with a pair of 2-0 wins over Ipswich and Brentford, both of which were achieved with a sense of control and comfort, aside from occasional testing moments.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-LFC defender compared the composed nature of his former club at the start of this term with the chaos we witnessed in 2023/24, likening the new version to one of our arch-rivals.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Carragher said: “Last season was just a rollercoaster ride for supporters. It was so exciting. You’d come away from the game, late goals, coming from behind – it felt like every game was like a cup final.

“Liverpool needed more games like this [today] last season. That was almost like a Man City performance in that the game felt finished as soon as the second goal went in. It didn’t feel like there was much jeopardy in the game.

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk addresses contract situation on live TV after Liverpool’s win v Brentford

“I don’t think Arne Slot’s Liverpool are going to be as exciting as Jurgen Klopp’s. That’s impossible. We could almost name 15-20 games over those eight years under Jurgen Klopp where we were like ‘wow!’ – 4-3s, 3-2s, last-minute winners.

“It’s going to be different under Arne Slot and I’m interested to see how that’ll affect the atmosphere as the months go on because it did feel like a strange atmosphere [today], but who knows, it still might prove to be as successful, if not more, than last season.

“Last season the way Liverpool played, they couldn’t keep it going, falling behind, getting last-minute goals. It wasn’t sustainable. They needed more games like this and if Liverpool win more games like this, 2-0 and comfortable at home, it’ll put them in a great position.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s a big problem’ – Jamie Carragher unhappy with one player during Liverpool’s win v Brentford

We wouldn’t trade the glorious time we enjoyed under Klopp for anything, but we take Carragher’s point regarding how much more controlled and composed Liverpool have seemed in the first couple of games of Slot’s reign.

The dramatic comebacks deliver great joy, but fans’ heart rates would be on a far more desirable level if we can continue to rack up the wins as convincingly as we have at the start of this season.

As for the Man City comparison…hopefully we can win Premier League titles with the same regularity that they have (but without the alleged financial rule breaches to overshadow it!).

You can view Carragher’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: