LaLiga manager not ruling out a swoop for ‘really smart’ Liverpool gem this week – report

The manager of one LaLiga club hasn’t ruled out the ‘possibility’ of a move for a young Liverpool player this week.

The Reds have sold several youngsters already this month, and another could be leaving Anfield before Friday’s transfer deadline, with Chris Bascombe reporting for The Telegraph that Stefan Bajcetic seems ‘likely’ to depart.

According to La Voz de Galicia, several clubs from the Spanish top flight are hoping to secure the 19-year-old on loan for this season.

One of them is Celta Vigo, whose manager Claudio Giráldez told the outlet: “The market is open, and he’s one more possibility. He is a player that I know, who knows the club, that we have trained, and he is one more possibility. We’ll see what happens.”

READ MORE: ‘What I can say…’ – Romano addresses Liverpool’s stance on possibility of signings this week

READ MORE: (Video) Arne Slot seems relaxed about one matter which has left Liverpool fans biting their nails

As a native of Vigo who came through Celta’s academy before moving to Liverpool in 2020, a temporary return to his hometown club could well appeal to Bajcetic, who it seems is unlikely to feature much for the Reds this season if he remains at Anfield.

The teenager made a massive impact when he broke into our first team midway during the 2022/23 campaign, being hailed by Jurgen Klopp as a ‘really smart’ player and a ‘top boy’ (Evening Standard).

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Having already sold the likes of Bobby Clark, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho, without any players coming in as of yet, LFC can ill afford to part with too many more this week, with squad depth sure to be tested once midweek matches become a regularity this term.

Bajcetic was highly unfortunate to have his progress stunted by lengthy injury problems which decimated the 2023/24 season for him and left him effectively having to start from the bottom once more to try and prove himself at Liverpool.

His involvement in several pre-season games did help to put him back into the frame somewhat, but it still seems as if he’ll depart on loan in the coming days. At least if it’s not a permanent sale, we should still get to enjoy his talents at Anfield in future years.

If he’s ameable to a move and it’ll allow him to play regularly this term, so be it…as long as club chiefs ensure that Arne Slot’s midfield is adequately stocked by the time the transfer window shuts on Friday night.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions