‘Superb’: Henry Winter seriously impressed by $46.2m Liverpool player vs Brentford today

It goes without saying that Liverpool have some serious quality in their midfield ranks.

Alexis Mac Allister, in particular, caught the eye of former Times journalist Henry Winter. The reporter paid tribute to the Copa America winner’s ‘superb’ range of passing on X (formerly Twitter) on show against Brentford at the weekend.

Mac Allister’s range of passing is superb. Ditto his work ethic. #LFC #LIVBRE — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 25, 2024

The former Brighton & Hove Albion technician had completed 35/39 passes, produced two key passes and won 4/8 ground duels (at the time of writing), according to stats provider Sofascore.

Liverpool have a midfield capable of challenging for the title

It says a great deal, perhaps, about the talents of Ryan Gravenberch that our midfield looks of a class comparable to Arsenal and Manchester City’s.

That said, it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman can offer a long-term solution to our nagging No.6 problem. Nonetheless, the signs have been promising thus far.

His midfield partners, Dominik Szoboszlai and £35m [$46.2m] 2023 signing Alexis Mac Allister, look raring to go in 2024/25, with the Hungarian’s return to form particularly notable and welcome.

Between the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo, there are some fine options on the bench to choose between.

