(Video) Watch what Diogo Jota did to lighten the mood with Trent right after full-time whistle

Diogo Jota did his best to cheer up a sombre-looking Trent Alexander-Arnold immediately after the final whistle of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brentford this afternoon.

Despite the Reds maintaining their 100% start to life under Arne Slot, the vice-captain looked visibly furious on the substitutes’ bench after he was withdrawn in the 72nd minute, with Conor Bradley coming in for the remainder of the match.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 25-year-old’s mood didn’t seem to have improved by full-time as TV cameras captured him looking unmistakably downcast, at which point the Portuguese forward placed an arm on his shoulder and drew him in to whisper a quick message, all while wearing a beaming smile.

We’re not sure what Jota said, or whether it had any impact on Trent afterwards, but you have to admire our number 20 for trying to lift his teammate’s spirits at the final whistle.

You can view the footage of Jota and Trent below, via @lfcsalahhmedia on X: