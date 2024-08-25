(Video) Slot ball: Liverpool had Anfield oozing with one scintillating passage of first-touch play

Arne Slot’s Liverpool mightn’t necessarily play the ‘heavy metal football’ which characterised the Jurgen Klopp era, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be exciting under the Dutchman!

The Reds have collected a pair of 2-0 wins to begin the Premier League season, seeing off Ipswich and Brentford with controlled performances.

During the second half of today’s victory over the Bees, there was one particularly delightful passage of play which began with Virgil van Dijk picking out Mo Salah with a sumptuous cross-field pass and the Egyptian then initiating a sequence of one-touch passes which ran the opposition defence ragged.

The move culminated with Alexis Mac Allister flicking the ball towards our number 11, only for a Brentford defender to cut out the danger just in time from his team’s point of view.

It mightn’t have resulted in a goal, but that particular piece of play would’ve had the Liverpool fans at Anfield oozing with delight!

You can view the move in all its glory below, via @StopThatLFC on X: