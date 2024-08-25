‘What I can say…’ – Romano addresses Liverpool’s stance on possibility of signings this week

Fabrizio Romano has addressed Liverpool’s stance on the possibility of signings being made in the final week of the summer transfer window.

With only five days left until the market shuts for the rest of 2024, the Reds have yet to bring in any new players since Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp nearly three months ago, much to the chagrin of the majority of fans.

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Sunday morning, the Italian reporter advised LFC supporters that, after being rejected by Martin Zubimendi when they seemed primed to get him, the club are reluctant to pursue players unless they feel certain that the deal will be done.

Romano outlined: “I’m always publishing what I know and what I can say, so at the moment there’s still nothing to report on Liverpool.

“I understand the frustration for Liverpool fans but, for example, Zubimendi was a top target. Liverpool were convinced to get the green light and it didn’t happen, so Liverpool want to be careful and only go for it now if they are 100% sure. What I can say once again is that contacts are taking place, so let’s see!”

Liverpool may have plenty of money burning a hole in their pockets from the sales of players such as Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Clark and Sepp van den Berg, along with the amount they reportedly put on the table for Zubimendi, but one commodity which is in increasingly short supply is time.

By trimming Slot’s squad without filling in the gaps, Anfield chiefs have left the head coach with potential nightmares over the depth available to him should multiple injuries strike during the season, something which seems eminently possible (perhaps even inevitable).

Of course LFC don’t want to spend for the sake of it and invest in players who aren’t a good fit for the project on Merseyside, but nor would it be advisable to let the rest of the transfer window pass without – at the very least – a concerted effort to make a couple of quality additions.

A deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili is understood to be nearing completion, although the plan to loan him straight back to Valencia means that Liverpool’s squad won’t be any bigger for this term unless others are brought in.

It’s not exagerrating to say that what Richard Hughes does (or fails to do) in the next five days could significantly dictate the Reds’ on-field fortunes during Slot’s first year in charge.

