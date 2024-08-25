‘At the moment…’ – Romano does his best to reassure Liverpool fans over Trent contract saga

The longer that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation rumbles on without a resolution, the more that Liverpool fans’ anxiety will grow.

The vice-captain has just over 10 months remaining on his current deal at Anfield, and as it stands he can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club once January arrives.

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside this morning, Fabrizio Romano has done his best to soothe Kopites’ nerves by saying that the interest of clubs such as Real Madrid isn’t any more concrete than what it had been previously, and indicated that the ball is still in the Reds’ court.

The Italian outlined: “On Trent Alexander-Arnold, I don’t think there’s one club in the world not rating TAA… obviously all clubs like him, but Liverpool do too and Liverpool deserve respect in this story.

“They will have their chance to keep Trent at the club and extend his contract, let’s see how talks will go. Real Madrid appreciation is something I mentioned in March, but at the moment there’s nothing else fresh or concrete to add. Nothing has changed, I can guarantee that.”

Romano’s update could be interpreted in a couple of different ways – either it’s a relief that the interest from elsewhere hasn’t intensified amid the ongoing uncertainty, or it’s a worry that Liverpool don’t appear to be any closer to tying down Trent’s future.

James Pearce claimed in The Athletic over the last couple of days that the longer such situations rumble on, the more that hopes of an agreement being struck will fade, citing the examples of Bobby Firmino, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara (among others) in the past couple of years.

However, the journalist did point out that the 25-year-old’s commitment to the Reds is ‘unwavering’, and that club chiefs have maintained an ‘open dialogue’ with him in recent weeks and months.

Liverpool still have four months to tie down Trent before he can sign a pre-contract move elsewhere, which should give Richard Hughes and co more than enough time to get the matter sorted and finally put our fears to rest.

However, until we see the club’s social media channels making an announcement to that effect, fans will justifiably be nervous over how the situation will play out. Let’s hope it won’t be much longer before the vice-captain officially puts pen to paper on new terms at Anfield so that we can all relax!

