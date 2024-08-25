Arne Slot just addressed his heated exchange with Trent Alexander-Arnold on subs bench

Surprise, surprise – footballers want to play football. And as much of it as humanly possible, even if it isn’t in their best interests.

We’re sure there will be those keen to expose invisible fractures in the relationships Arne Slot holds with his key stars – in this instance, between the Dutchman and vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 45-year-old head coach will have perhaps disappointed some of Liverpool’s rivals after confirming (in comments relayed on X by Lewis Steele) the decision to take the fullback off the pitch was all about keeping him fit for the season.

Arne Slot on Trent Alexander-Arnold not looking best pleased at his substitution: "I understand every player wants to play 90 minutes. But the players on the bench from the start were also not really happy with my choices. We have to take care of him because we need him for the… — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) August 25, 2024

The Merseysiders returned to the top four spots with their impressive 2-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Trent’s frustration is nothing to worry about

We appreciate the context of Alexander-Arnold’s expiring contract (running out in the summer of 2025) provides an underlying level of tension in the situation.

However, we’re of the mind that, for now, the ball is very much in Liverpool’s court when it comes to keeping the Scouser at L4 for the foreseeable future.

If taking off our No.66 at the 72nd-minute mark helps keep our pass-master fit and firing on all cylinders throughout a packed 2024/25 campaign, you won’t find any opposition from us here at Empire of the Kop.

