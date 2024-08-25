(Video) ‘That’s the meme!’: Arne Slot has Carragher in stitches with six-word dig after Brentford

Arne Slot has proved to be quite the cool, calm and collected operator compared to the larger-than-life personality of Jurgen Klopp.

That’s not to suggest the Dutchman doesn’t know when to crack a joke, of course, with the Liverpool head coach supplying a tongue-in-cheek dig at Jamie Carragher after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Brentford.

Kelly Cates was a little distracted by the arriving 45-year-old midway through the MNF pundit’s assessment of Sunday afternoon’s Premier League action at Anfield.

Slot couldn’t help but lighten the mood as the former England defender jokingly complained about being ignored with, “Does anyone ever listen to him?”

No hard feelings, Carra!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL: