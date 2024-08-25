(Video) Arne Slot seems relaxed about one matter which has left Liverpool fans biting their nails

Arne Slot has struck a calm and relaxed figure when discussing one matter which has already prompted significant anxiety among many Liverpool fans.

As it stands, the crucial trio of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out of contract next summer, and the thought of losing even one of those on a free transfer – never mind all three – is enough to give us sleepless nights.

However, in an interview with Jamie Carragher for Sky Sports, the Reds’ head coach seemed quite philosophical about the situation, focusing on getting the best out of each player and leaving them to decide on their futures.

Slot said: “The only thing I have to do – what I do with all of them – is bring the best out of them. If we get the best out of them and they perform really well, then it’s up to them. If they want to sign, it’s up to the club and us to give them a new contract.

“The best thing for all of them, if you’re out of contract or not, is to get the best performance possible. That is where I should – and will – help them, together with my staff, to bring the best out of them. Until now, it’s been nothing but positive.

“Mo came back really strong. Virgil came back really strong. Trent did the same. They brought a good performance against Ipswich, which was only the first game. My main focus is on Brentford and not on contract extensions; we will see how it works out.”

Slot’s composed demeanour when discussing the futures of three of his most important players is at odds with the panic which has already set in among much of the Liverpool fan base.

We’d like to think that, before the prospect of agreeing pre-contract moves to other clubs in January, Richard Hughes can persuade each of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk to remain at Anfield beyond next summer.

Perhaps the 45-year-old is confident that all three will stay on for a few more years, but here’s hoping we see the matter resolved soon so that we can finally put our fears to rest, rather than chewing off even more of our fingernails over the crucial trio.

You can view Slot’s take on the contract situations below, via @SkySportsPL on X: