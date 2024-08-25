(Photo) Arne Slot loved what he saw from a group of Liverpool fans before kick-off at Anfield

Arne Slot is taking charge of his first official Anfield fixture as Liverpool head coach this afternoon, and he was given a warm welcome by the Merseyside faithful prior to kick-off.

As the Dutchman appeared through the tunnel in the Main Stand, he looked to his left and spotted something among the spectators which grabbed his attention, namely a banner from a group of fans showing their support by expressing that they ‘had his back’.

The 45-year-old gestured with a smile and a thumbs-up upon noticing it, no doubt appreciating the welcome as he strives to build upon the legacy created by his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

If Slot can deliver consistent results on the pitch and keep Liverpool in the hunt for major silverware, he’ll have no trouble keeping the club’s supporters on his side!

You can view the photo of Slot gesturing to the banner below, via @LFCKM05 on X: