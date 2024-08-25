(Video) Trent fuming at full-time but what he did after Brentford speaks volumes

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s apparent unhappiness at being substituted in the second half against Brentford will no doubt be a point of focus for outlets across the spectrum.

No doubt many will refuse to note that the Scouser went over to thank the fans for their support as the Reds secured a first competitive Anfield victory under Arne Slot.

It wasn’t all tantrums from our vice-skipper and we’re sure it’s just a momentary annoyance that the 25-year-old will laugh about if he thinks back to his immediate reaction to his second-half hooking.

No fractured relationships at L4 in our view.

