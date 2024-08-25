(Video) Subs’ bench exchange between Slot and Trent may have Liverpool fans rather worried

Liverpool fans won’t have been too happy to witness the facial expression on Trent Alexander-Arnold following his withdrawal in the second half of today’s clash against Brentford.

Just after Mo Salah doubled the Reds’ lead in the 70th minute, Arne Slot made a triple substitution, with the vice-captain among the players to be taken off. Shortly after taking his place on the substitutes’ bench, the 25-year-old received a few words from the head coach, who then got up to focus on the action on the field.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The TV cameras remained focused on Trent, though, and they captured footage of him with his arms folded and rolling his eyes, looking more than a little frustrated.

The sight of our number 66 appearing that furious could worry Liverpool supporters amid the ongoing doubts over his future as his contract hurtles towards its June 2025 expiry, but hopefully there was nothing more to it than momentary annoyance at being called ashore before full-time.

You can view the footage of Slot and Trent below, taken from ESPN’s match coverage and shared via @darwinlevres on X: