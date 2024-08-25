(Video) Virgil van Dijk addresses contract situation on live TV after Liverpool’s win v Brentford

Virgil van Dijk lived up to his ‘calm as you like’ billing from the Liverpool fans’ chant which bears his name when addressing his contract situation after the Reds beat Brentford on Sunday.

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah, the captain is into the final year of his current deal at Anfield, which has raised anxiety levels among the fan base as to whether the trio will still be at the club in 12 months’ time.

Speaking live on Sky Sports after today’s match, Jamie Redknapp asked the Dutchman whether the wheels are in motion over an extenstion to this current terms.

Van Dijk replied: “I’m very calm! I want to play the best season I can. I want to be important and stay important for the club this year. Whatever happens next year, we will see. Everything happens for a reason, that’s how I see it, and for now there’s been no changes in my situation.

“I’m very calm about it and there’s no reason for me to start thinking about something else. I’ve a whole season still to play and hopefully it’ll be a successful one.”

The Liverpool captain’s answer keeps us all guessing as to whether or not he’ll sign a new contract in the coming months, which won’t soothe the nerves of fans who just want the discourse over his future to be put to bed once and for all.

However, there was nothing in Van Dijk’s response to firmly indicate that he won’t still be at Anfield this time next year, and we remain hopeful that the matter is being worked upon in the background before any conclusive decision is made.

You can view Van Dijk’s comments on his contract situation below, via @SkySportsPL on X: