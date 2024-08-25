(Video) Wow: Ridiculous Salah finish deserves to go viral after super Diaz assist vs Brentford

Three things are certain in life: Death, taxes and Mo Salah scoring for Liverpool Football Club.

The Egyptian international followed up a goal on the opening day of the Premier League with a second effort to double the Reds’ lead at home against Brentford.

The finish was… delicious. Our No.11 was supplied with a cool pass from Luis Diaz before promptly lifting the ball over and past Mark Flekken.

Sensational. World-class.

Just… Mo Salah.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: