(Video) ‘Last season at Anfield…’ – talkSPORT man expects big-name exit from Liverpool in 2025

In addition to scouring the market for potential additions to Arne Slot’s squad, Liverpool are also faced with the task of retaining three high-profile players in particular.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk will all be out of contract next summer as it stands, and Reds fans can be forgiven for growing increasingly anxious as to the futures of that crucial trio, each of whom are among the on-field ‘leadership group’ at Anfield.

Speaking about those players on talkSPORT, Alex Crook thinks that LFC will secure a new deal for the vice-captain, but rates the skipper as 50-50 to stay put and believes that the Egyptian will depart next year.

The presenter said: “I think they’re three very individual cases. You look at Mo Salah and the interest from Saudi Arabia. I think we all expect him to end up there eventually.

“Obviously in an ideal world Liverpool would rather have sold him for £100m, but they did turn down that big-money offer rather than let him go for free. I think he’s going to be a difficult one to keep.”

Crook added: “I think this may well be Mo Salah’s last season at Anfield.”

Our iconic number 11 faced criticism over a dip in form towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but he’s come roaring back at the start of the new season, scoring in both of our opening Premier League victories and looking vastly re-energised overall.

There will come a time when we have to wave goodbye to the Egyptian King but, on the evidence of how he’s started this term and the incredible figures he’s racked up over the past seven years (213 goals and counting), we fervently hope Crook’s premonition will turn out to be wide of the mark.

Salah may have turned 32 in June, but he definitely isn’t on the wane yet!

You can check out Crook’s verdict on Salah below (from 2:07), via talkSPORT on YouTube: