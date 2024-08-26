(Video) Journalist shares Liverpool transfer claim he’s heard from ‘someone close to the club’

After a veritable famine of a transfer window, could Liverpool fans be in line for a feast of signings this week before Friday’s deadline?

Giorgi Mamardashvili has reportedly had a medical in Valencia ahead of his proposed permanent deal which’ll see him become the Reds’ first incoming player of 2024, and a reliable journalist has indicated that the business mightn’t stop there.

Speaking to Anfield Index, David Lynch explained that potential incomings at Anfield may be contingent on players leaving first, but a close source has advised not to give up on the prospect of further additions in the coming days.

The reporter said: “I asked someone about two or three days ago, someone close to the club, if you could rule it out now as there’s not a lot of time left in terms of incomings, and they said ‘No, don’t rule it out yet. It’s not at that point. There’s potential for additions to come in.’

“That possibility is still there; I just think the names are being kept very, very quiet at the moment.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

After their public efforts to land Martin Zubimendi ended in tatters a couple of weeks ago, it’s understandable that Liverpool chiefs are keeping their cards very close to their chest when it comes to identifying prospective signings before the Friday deadline.

There may be a worry that a rush of business in the next four days would represent a panicked trolley dash, but Richard Hughes doesn’t appear to be the kind of transfer chief who frivolously signs off on just any deal, instead choosing targets meticulously and only sanctioning players who’d genuinely enhance Arne Slot’s squad.

There’s a need to bolster playing depth after the recent exits of Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Clark and Sepp van den Berg, so hopefully LFC can clinch even a couple of signings this week who’d set up the head coach for a strong first season at the Anfield helm.

You can view Lynch’s comments below, via @AnfieldIndex on X: