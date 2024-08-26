(Video) Gravenberch continues to prove Slot right with dominant midfield performance

Few would have predicted that we would be going into this season with Ryan Gravenberch as our No.6 but he has continued to shine in his new role.

We saw glimpses in the summer of what was proven against Ipswich, that the Dutchman is more than capable to play this position.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘We have to build’: Gravenberch on how Liverpool ‘can be a really dominant team’

Against Brentford, our No.38 recorded 94% pass accuracy, four duels won, two interceptions and three tackles (via Sofascore) on what was a dominant display.

It’s great to see the 22-year-old shine and he certainly looks like a viable option for this position.

You can watch Gravenberch’s highlights via Anfield Legacy on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions