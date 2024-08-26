(Video) Highlights of Liverpool’s 100% man vs Brentford who won POTM

Liverpool enjoyed a solid day’s work against Brentford but one man shone above the rest and was handed player of the match.

Highlights of Luis Diaz’s performance showcase his goal, assist and 100% pass accuracy (via Sofascore) in what was a fine day in the office.

READ MORE: (Video) Gravenberch continues to prove Slot right with dominant midfield performance

After watching Mo Salah and Diogo Jota find the back of the net against Ipswich, it was the same old complaint handed to the Colombian – that he needed to improve his goal contributions for the Reds.

Producing a performance like he did against Thomas Frank’s side will silence any of these critics though and long may this form last.

You can watch Diaz’s highlights via @LD7Burner on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions