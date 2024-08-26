Report shares ridiculously low price for which Liverpool could snap up Federico Chiesa this week

On Monday evening, Fabrizio Romano dropped the bombshell news that Liverpool have made an approach for Federico Chiesa in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Although much of the focus in recent weeks in terms of potential incomings has been on centre-backs and defensive midfielders, as well as Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Reds could be in line for a last-ditch swoop to bolster Arne Slot’s attack.

According to The Athletic, sources from Anfield maintain that the club’s interest in the 26-year-old is ‘exploratory’, although the relative ease with which he could be signed may well appeal to Richard Hughes and co.

The report claims that, with Chiesa having only one year remaining on his contract in Turin, Juventus value him at a mere €15m (£12.7m), a massive dip from the €50m (£42.3m) that they paid to sign him from Fiorentina.

Ever since the news broke from Romano a few hours ago, numerous Liverpool fans have naturally been giving their two cents on the potential transfer on social media.

Some supporters have cited legitimate concerns about Chiesa’s injury record (17 separate absences over the past three years) and believe that there’s a greater need to strengthen other parts of the squad, rather than adding to the five high-quality attackers that we already have.

However, the Italian could add some much-needed depth on the right wing, where backup to Mo Salah is minimal, and Juventus’ asking price is ridiculously cheap when put into context.

Liverpool recently sold Fabio Carvalho to Brentford in a £27.5m deal after the youngster scored just three times in 21 appearances for the Reds. With that in mind, paying less than half that amount for a forward who’s netted 47 goals in 235 Serie A games is exceptionally good value.

LFC may have left it a bit late to get a transfer wrapped up for Chiesa if, with four days until the deadline, their interest is merely ‘exploratory’.

However, this appears to be exactly the kind of opportunism for which the Merseysiders have become famed in the market in recent years, so we wouldn’t completely discount it from happening just yet!

