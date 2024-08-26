(Video) Keys blames Slot’s ‘too much passing and no intensity’ for ‘eerily quiet’ Anfield

Anfield provided Arne Slot a welcome to competitive football and he returned the favour by providing us with a 2-0 victory over Brentford but some were not impressed.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Richard Keys said: “Whilst [Slot is] winning games, I think he’ll be okay but that was eerily quiet today. I think if they start running in mud a little, I think that crowd will start to get a little bit uneasy.

“They go out to be entertained and the brand of football he’s likely to serve up, [the] goals [are] fantastic – no complaints but too much passing and no intensity – I think there’ll be one or two Liverpool fans wanting what they’ve been used to and not that.”

It wasn’t the greatest atmosphere our famous old stadium has ever seen but that wouldn’t have befitted the game or occasion, as the noise works hand-in-hand with when it is needed most.

League matches against a mid-table side we should beat won’t produce the most noise and this sounds like a harsh criticism of both supporters and a new style of play.

